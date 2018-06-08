VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Authorities have charged two men with a number of charges after they led police on a chase with a stolen vehicle through Virginia Beach early Monday morning.

We're told the stolen car was involved in a case at the Oceanfront on Pacific Avenue at 12:20 a.m.

A police officer noticed the car just 10 minutes later and attempted to stop the driver on I-264 westbound.

The driver failed to stop, which sparked a low-speed chase on I-264, through the Lake Edwards area, then back onto the interstate.

State Police assisted in getting the car to stop near Norview Avenue and three occupants were detained without incident.

However, only two people were arrested and charged.

The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Alanzo Thoma Owens-Smith was charged with eluding police and driving on a suspended license.

The passenger, Jaquon Deontay Cowell, also 26, was charged with brandishing a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Those charges stem from the earlier crime at the oceanfront.

Cowell also had outstanding warrants from Norfolk for abduction and kidnapping, strangulation and felonious assault.

No other details have been released at this time.

