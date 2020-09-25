Two men charged after string of armed robberies in Hampton Roads

Two men face federal charges for a series of armed robberies at several convenience stores around the region. They each could face at least 42 years in prison.

NORFOLK, Va. — A grand jury handed down a laundry list of federal charges to two men who are accused of robbing multiple convenience stores in the Hampton Roads.

The indictment says that 19-year-old Darrius Ford and 21-year-old Daniel Zeigler-Irizarry stealing cash and merchandise from several stories in Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth and Chesapeake.

During the final robbery, a tracker was attached to the stolen robbery. Police used the tracker's signal to track down Ford and Zeigler-Irizarry.

They found the pair driving a stolen car and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Ford and Zeigler-Irizarry didn't stop and started a high-speed chase before crashing. They were taken into custody after the crash.

They've both been charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by means of robbery, seven counts of interference and attempted interference with commerce by means of robbery, and six counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence.