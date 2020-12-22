Two men charged with murder of man found dead in car in Isle of Wight County

Both men were charged with second-degree murder. Deputies believe the motive for the murder was robbery.

CARRSVILLE, Va. — Two men have been charged with the murder of a man whose body was found in the driver's seat of a car earlier this month in Carrsville.

The arrests come two weeks after deputies found the 19-year-old man dead at a mobile home park.

On Dec. 6, deputies were called to Elmwood Drive in the Beaverbrook Mobile Home Park to check on a man who was seen slumped over the steering wheel of his car.

When they arrived, deputies discovered he was dead.

He was later identified as 19-year-old Casey Dakota Cagle. After Cagle's body was sent to the medical examiner's office, officials ruled his death as a homicide after determining that he died from a gunshot wound.

On Tuesday, deputies released the identities of the men who were charged in Cagle's death.

Jaylin La'Shun Freeman, 20, and Shamon Reid-Wilkerson, 19, are currently being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Along with second-degree murder, Freeman and Reid-Wilkerson also face robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Reid-Wilkerson also faces an additional charge of conspiracy to commit a felony.