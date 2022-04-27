Two men dead after shooting in Newport News

One of the men died at the scene, and the other man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News are investigating a shooting that left two people dead on Tuesday night.

A news release from the Newport News Police Department said that they received a call about gunshots on the 300 block of 36th Street at 9:44 p.m.

When they arrived, they found two men inside a home. Both had at least one gunshot wound.

One of the men died at the scene, and the other man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Two men died in an overnight shooting in Newport News.@NewportNewsPD say they found the two men inside a home on 36th St near Warwick Blvd around 9:45 last night.



Authorities believe this situation is domestic-related.#13Daybreakers @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/0UcH4YBOzM — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) April 27, 2022

Investigators are gathering the last bit of evidence inside the home.



Officers are starting to break down the scene.#13Daybreakers @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/mYuTMm7tK5 — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) April 27, 2022

Their names haven't been released at this time. Police believe the shooting was domestic-related.