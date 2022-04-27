Two men dead after shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News are investigating a shooting that left two people dead on Tuesday night.
A news release from the Newport News Police Department said that they received a call about gunshots on the 300 block of 36th Street at 9:44 p.m.
When they arrived, they found two men inside a home. Both had at least one gunshot wound.
One of the men died at the scene, and the other man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Their names haven't been released at this time. Police believe the shooting was domestic-related.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that could help, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.