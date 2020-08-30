Two men found stabbed near Historic Powhatan Resort in Williamsburg

Two men were found stabbed. One of the men's injuries is considered serious. He was flown to VCU Medical Center. The other victim refused treatment.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Two men were found stabbed on Saturday morning near the Historic Powhatan Resort, a James City County official said.

Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. to the 190 block of Lakeside Drive near the resort.

Two men were found stabbed. One of the men's injuries is considered serious. He was flown to VCU Medical Center.

The other man's injuries are not considered serious. He refused treatment.

Witnesses said the men had begun to fight inside of the resort's suites.

Officials said there is one suspect in connection with the incident.