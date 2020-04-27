x
Two men hurt after fight escalates to shooting in Hampton

Terry Bailey was charged with brandishing a firearm, discharge of a firearm, and malicious wounding after an altercation led to a shooting on Juanita Drive.
HAMPTON, Va. — Police say a physical fight that happened early Monday morning led to a shooting in Hampton.

Officers were sent to the first block of Juanita Drive just before 2:30 a.m. on Monday to respond to a shooting. 

They arrived to find one man with non-life threatening injuries. Medics transported him to a nearby hospital.

After further investigation, police learned that the victim and the shooting suspect got into a physical altercation on Juanita Drive and a gun went off.

They arrested 36-year-old Terry Bailey and charged him with brandishing a firearm, discharge of a firearm, and malicious wounding. 

He was also treated for non-life threatening injuries and is currently being held at the Hampton City Jail.