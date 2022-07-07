Two men hurt after Portsmouth shooting, police say

One man was found at the scene, and another man walked into a nearby hospital.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that they suspect left two men hurt on Wednesday.

According to a tweet from the department, police got the call at 11:40 p.m., to respond to the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.

When they got there, they found a man who had been shot in the upper part of his body. At the same time, a separate man walked into a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower part of his body.

Their names and conditions haven't been released yet.

Investigators think that these men are connected to the same shooting.