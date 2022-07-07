Two men hurt after Portsmouth shooting, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that they suspect left two men hurt on Wednesday.
According to a tweet from the department, police got the call at 11:40 p.m., to respond to the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.
When they got there, they found a man who had been shot in the upper part of his body. At the same time, a separate man walked into a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower part of his body.
Their names and conditions haven't been released yet.
Investigators think that these men are connected to the same shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.