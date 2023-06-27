Two men identified, charged with murder in 2022 triple shooting in Portsmouth

19-year-old Cedric Rashad Davis Jr. and 20-year-old D’Juan Raphael Jones Jr. have both been charged with first-degree murder, and other charges.

Two men have been identified and charged in a February 2022 triple shooting that left one teenager dead, and another teenager, as well as an adult seriously wounded.

According to a spokesperson for Portsmouth Police, 19-year-old Cedric Rashad Davis Jr. and 20-year-old D’Juan Raphael Jones Jr. have both been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, three counts of shooting in the commission of a felony, and three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

In addition, Davis, Jr. is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Davis, Jr. and Jones, Jr. are currently being held at the Portsmouth City Jail on unrelated charges.

The crime took place on February 1, 2022 at around 7:15 p.m. Portsmouth Police responded to the 1800 block of Portsmouth Boulevard outside of the Sportsplex for a gunshot wound incident involving two juvenile males.

One - a 17-year-old boy - died as a result of his injuries. A second teen victim - a 15-year-old boy - suffered a serious injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A third victim - an adult male - was located near the area of Highland Road and Lansing Avenue with serious injuries, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This shooting took place during a particularly violent 30 hour stretch in which three people were killed and four others hurt.

According to the spokesperson, this case is still under investigation and detectives are looking for additional suspects that may have been involved.