Two men injured after shooting in Chesapeake

Police in Chesapeake are investigating a shooting that left two men injured this afternoon.

According to a release, the incident happened around 4:19 p.m. on the 2600 block of Golden Leaf Drive.

When police responded, they found two men with non-life threatening injuries. They were both taken to a local hospital.

This shooting is still under investigation, and there is no available suspect information at this time.