Two men injured after shooting in Chesapeake

Police in Chesapeake are investigating a shooting that left two men injured this afternoon.
According to a release, the incident happened around 4:19 p.m. on the 2600 block of Golden Leaf Drive.
When police responded, they found two men with non-life threatening injuries. They were both taken to a local hospital.
This shooting is still under investigation, and there is no available suspect information at this time.
If you have any information that can help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an online tip here.