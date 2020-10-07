Two men part of family-run heroin trafficking ring in Portsmouth sentenced to prison

The arrests of Corey Jones and Malcolm Jones, Jr. were the result of a large-scale operation where dozens of firearms and a sizable amount of drugs were recovered.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two men who were part of a family-run heroin trafficking organization will spend a combined 33 years behind bars.

Corey Luther Jones, 50, and Malcolm Dominic Jones, Jr., 25, were members of the Jones DTO that trafficked at least one kilogram of heroin throughout Hampton Roads.

The group also sold handguns, rifles and shotguns.

The Jones DTO also operated within at least three drug premises and distributed heroin, fentanyl, Acetyl fentanyl, crack and powder cocaine. They served 50 to 100 customers a day since 2017 until authorities shut down the operation in 2019.

That shutdown was a part of a large-scale investigation called Operation High Tide that resulted in 20 convictions and the recovery of dozens of firearms and a massive stockpile of drugs.

Both Corey and Malcolm Jr. lived at one of those drug premises and managed drug dealing efforts there as well as hoarded firearms to protect their operation.

Core Jones was involved in more than 20 controlled purchases of heroin, fentanyl, and Acetyl fentanyl and sold several firearms during some of those deals—two rifles, including an AR-style rifle, two shotguns, and three handguns. He was sentenced to spend 20 years in prison.