VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A judge handed down two sentences to two men for their roles in buying and possessing illegal firearms while engaging in drug trafficking.

Ernest Dwayne Riley, 32, and Kaley Raine Reiter, 22, bought weapons several times from former Navy sailor Julio Pino who was sentenced in March 2019 for trafficking at least 60 firearms.

Riley was sentenced to more than four years in prison. Reiter, who is from Virginia Beach, will spend 10 years behind bars.

Riley had started purchasing firearms from Pino after he was convicted of a misdemeanor in Maryland. He was arrested in July 2019 after officers found his Range Rover had a "ghost tag" -- a license plate that does not come back on file when it is entered into DMV and police databases.

Investigators also obtained evidence from Riley's phone about his finances connected to marijuana and THC oil trafficking from California into Hampton Roads.

Reiter bought a gun from Pino when he used drugs like heroin, Xanax and marijuana. He was wanted for assaulting and attempting to abduct someone driving next to him in Virginia Beach. Hours after that incident, he pointed that gun at his ex-girlfriend and her mother. Officers recovered that gun lying next to several MDA baggies while searching Reiter's van during his arrest.

A year later, Reiter told a teenage girl to steal a handgun from her stepfather. He then traded cocaine to the girl in exchange for the stolen gun.

Two months after that, Reiter brandished a third gun, pointing it at the victim of a vehicle accident he was involved in. A police officer later arrested him while in possession of that gun, Xanax, and a digital scale after receiving complaints that he had passed out in a booth at a local restaurant.

RELATED: Portsmouth gang member pleads guilty to violent racketeering conspiracy

RELATED: Hampton man pleads guilty to drug, firearm charges

RELATED: A Virginia lawmaker thinks his gun control idea has a chance

RELATED: Sen. Kaine introduces bill to ban distribution of 3D gun blueprints