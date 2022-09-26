Two men seriously hurt after being shot in Portsmouth

Details are limited at this time, and police have not yet said if they have any information on exactly where it happened or a suspect.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after two men walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds Sunday night.

According to a tweet, police were made aware that the victims had come into a local hospital shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Both men are considered to be in serious condition.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update you when we learn more.