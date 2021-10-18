Two men seriously injured following shooting on Potomac Ave. in Portsmouth

Portsmouth police said they found two men suffering from life-threatening injuries after they were shot on Potomac Avenue late Sunday night.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Sept. 15, 2021.

Detectives are seeking answers after two men were left seriously hurt in a shooting near Airline Boulevard late Sunday night.

Portsmouth police said they responded to a call Sunday, Oct. 17 around 11:32 p.m. about a shooting that happened near the 3100 block of Potomac Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene they found two men who had both been shot and suffering from life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

Police have not shared any other information on the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

If you know anything about the shooting, please call the Portsmouth Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.