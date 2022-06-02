Two men shot in car in Suffolk

Both men have non-life threatening injuries and were able to take themselves to the emergency room.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men with non-life threatening injuries.

A statement from the department says that police received a call at 3:03 a.m. on February 6 that there were two men who had driven themselves to a local hospital for treatment after being shot.

Upon investigating, they discovered that the men had been in a car on the 100 block of Dill Road when they had been shot at by an unknown suspect.

When the driver noticed they were both injured, he took them to the emergency room.

The identity of the victims are not known at this time.