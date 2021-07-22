Police release photos of suspects connected to double shooting in Northwest DC

One of the men reportedly was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the chest, according to police.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Police have released photos of suspects they believe were involved in a shooting that injured two men near 14th Street and Riggs Street in Northwest DC Thursday evening.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m.

D.C. Police said the two unidentified men who were injured in the shooting are conscious and breathing. One of the men reportedly was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the chest, according to police. Both men were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

D.C. Police Chief Contee said in a press conference Thursday night that investigators believe one of the victims was targeted and the second victim may have been a bystander.

Police are reportedly on the lookout for a Black man wearing a lime green and yellow hooded sweater in connection to the shooting. He may be in a black Honda Civic that allegedly sped from the scene towards S Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the D.C. police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

WUSA9's Kolbie Satterfield was nearby when the shots rang out. She shared photos and video of the area on Twitter.

Customers describe seeing “sparks” and running inside the restaurant.



Another customer says she saw a young guy running and firing a gun.



DC’s bustling 14th Street is virtually shutdown as the investigation begins. pic.twitter.com/8sxu1bE9sH — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) July 23, 2021

