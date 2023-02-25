Police: Two men shot with one receiving grave injuries Friday night in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Two people were found shot Friday evening in Hampton, including one who has life-threatening injuries..



A spokesperson for Hampton Police Division said they received several calls from people reporting hearing shots fired in the Asbury Place apartment complex on Michigan Drive near W. Queen Street at around 10:30 p.m.



The spokesperson said that when their officers arrived at that location, hey found one man at that location with what they believed to be a "non-life-threatening" injury.



While at that scene in the 100 block, Hampton Police said they were told there was another person who'd been shot in the 400 block of Michigan Avenue. That man had more severe injuries. Both men were taken to a local hospital.



Police said they were investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident, and they had no suspect information they could currently share.



Hampton Police are looking for the public’s help to identify the suspect or suspects in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. People can also go to P3Tips.com.