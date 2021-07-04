Two men shot, hurt on Granby Street in Norfolk

Both victims were taken to the hospital and were expected to be okay.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department was investigating a double shooting on Granby Street Wednesday afternoon.

A tweet from the department said two men were shot in the 400 block of that road around 4:20 p.m. That's not far from the Norfolk Scope Arena.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and were expected to be okay. Police didn't share their identities.

There wasn't any suspect information to share by 5 p.m.

If you know anything that might help investigators, call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up or submit a tip online. Tipsters can be anonymous, and sharing information that leads to an arrest could make a caller eligible for a reward.