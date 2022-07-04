Two men shot at Norfolk Shop 'N Go, both expected to live

The shooting happened a few minutes before 7 p.m. at the Shop 'N Go on E. Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Norfolk's State of the City address that happened on April 7, 2022.

Two men were shot at a convenience store in Norfolk Sunday evening, but the police department expects them to be okay.

Norfolk Police Department spokesman Sgt. William Pickering said the shooting happened a few minutes before 7 p.m. at the Shop 'N Go on E. Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Officers went to the scene after getting reports that shots were fired there.

Two men had been shot, Pickering said. The first man took himself to the hospital, and the second went back to his home and waited for an ambulance.

Pickering said neither man had life-threatening injuries.

There's no word yet about suspects in the case. The department is still investigating.