Two men shot, one seriously hurt, on Chesapeake Boulevard in Norfolk

Officers went to the 7900 block of Chesapeake Blvd. and found two men who were suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims had life-threatening injuries.

NORFOLK, Va. — Two men had to be taken to the hospital after a shooting on Chesapeake Boulevard overnight.

A tweet from the Norfolk Police Department said the first call for help came around 12 a.m. Friday.

Officers went to the 7900 block of Chesapeake Blvd. and found two men who were suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims had life-threatening injuries.

Police didn't share their names.

Responders took them to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police haven't shared any information about a possible suspect in the case yet.

If you know anything that could help investigators, call the Crime Line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.