Two men shot on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking into a shooting that happened near the Westhaven Park area of the city.
A release from the department's spokeswoman said two men were shot in the 3300 block of Turnpike Road just after noon.
Both men are expected to survive.
Part of Turnpike Road was still blocked around 5:45 p.m.
Portsmouth police shared videos of the shooting to Twitter. If you know anything about this case, or recognize the vehicles in these videos, please call the area Crime Line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.
Editor's note: The video above is on file from July 2021.