Two men shot on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth

Two men were shot in the 3300 block of Turnpike Road. They're both expected to live.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking into a shooting that happened near the Westhaven Park area of the city.

A release from the department's spokeswoman said two men were shot in the 3300 block of Turnpike Road just after noon.

Both men are expected to survive.

Part of Turnpike Road was still blocked around 5:45 p.m.

Portsmouth police shared videos of the shooting to Twitter. If you know anything about this case, or recognize the vehicles in these videos, please call the area Crime Line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.

Video of the incident near 3300 Block of Turnpike Road. Do you recognize the white jeep? pic.twitter.com/1wFkGr1rjA — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) September 23, 2021

Second video of incident near 3300 block of Turnpike Road. Do you recognize the white jeep or the suspects that got out? If you do call us or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/tJNLH8dosX — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) September 23, 2021