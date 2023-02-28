Two men shot on W. 34th Street in Norfolk, police say

A call about a gunshot victim came in right before 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Both men are expected to be okay.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men hurt on Monday night.

According to a spokesperson for the department, officers got a call about a gunshot victim on the 800 block of 48th Street shortly before 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found two men who had been shot, Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Their names have not been released at this time.

An initial investigation revealed that the shooting initially happened near the 800 block of W. 34th Street.

That's in the Park Place neighborhood of the city.

This is an ongoing investigation, and information on a suspect has not been released yet.