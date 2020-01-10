Two men steal gaming machine from Norfolk convenience store

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are working to identify two men who burglarized a convenience store in East Ocean View over the weekend.
Officers were sent to the JR Market on Sunday, Sept. 27 after learning that there was a break-in at the store.
Surveillance video shows two men entering the store at 4:45 a.m. that morning and making off with a casino-style gaming machine.
They left in a Chevrolet Equinox, according to police.
Video of the surveillance footage is below. Anyone who recognizes the burglars or has any information on this crime is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.