Two men steal gaming machine from Norfolk convenience store

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are working to identify two men who burglarized a convenience store in East Ocean View over the weekend.

Officers were sent to the JR Market on Sunday, Sept. 27 after learning that there was a break-in at the store.

Surveillance video shows two men entering the store at 4:45 a.m. that morning and making off with a casino-style gaming machine.

They left in a Chevrolet Equinox, according to police.