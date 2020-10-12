Two Norfolk shootings in an hour; one man fighting for his life, another hurt

The later shooting, in the 400 block of Nicholson Street, left a victim with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

NORFOLK, Va. — In Norfolk on Thursday between 12:55 p.m. and 1:55 p.m., there were two shootings that left people hurt.

The later shooting, in the 400 block of Nicholson Street, left a victim with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, according to a tweet from Norfolk Police.

In that case, there hasn't been any information released on possible suspects.

#NorfolkPD are currently investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Nicholson Street. A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries at SNGH. Call came in around 1:55 p.m. Submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/rvqkaxsy4U — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) December 10, 2020

The first shooting was in the 700 block of North Newtown Road.

In that incident, police took a man to Sentara Norfolk, but he was expected to be okay.

In the North Newtown Road shooting, police tweeted "persons of interest have been detained. Police are still looking for suspects."

These are both still developing stories.

If you can help police with either of them, call the area crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.