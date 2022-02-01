2 people arrested in Virginia Beach for allegedly stealing catalytic converters

The investigation started when someone heard what sounded like a saw running in the South Beach Apartments parking lot, off 19th Street and Pavillion Drive.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police officers arrested two people who are suspected of stealing catalytic converters, an expensive car part.

The police department's spokesperson said the situation started on Tuesday shortly before 3:30 a.m., when someone heard what sounded like a saw in the South Beach Apartments parking lot, off 19th Street and Pavillion Drive.

Officers found there was a car in that lot that was missing its catalytic converter.

The witness told officers about a truck that might have been driven by the people with the saw. Investigators later found it driving down First Colonial Road. The spokesperson said there were two catalytic converters "in plain view" in the truck bed.

One of them supposedly matched the car that had been tampered with at the apartment complex.

Barron Estes, 33, from Virginia Beach and Jessica Lafontaine, 34, from Portsmouth, are both facing charges related to the crime.

They were charged with Misdemeanor Larceny, Felony Destruction of Property and Tampering with an Auto.