Person found dead inside vehicle in shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police is investigating a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.
Dispatch received a call of shots fired around 2:44 a.m. in the 200 block of North Broad Street and First Avenue.
Officers found a vehicle that had stopped against a residence.
They found the driver inside the vehicle dead.
The residence was not damaged. Police are still investigating the shooting and have not released any more information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an online tip at www.p3tips.com.