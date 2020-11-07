Person found dead inside vehicle in shooting in Suffolk

A driver was found inside a vehicle near the 200 block of North Broad Street and First Avenue. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police is investigating a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.

Dispatch received a call of shots fired around 2:44 a.m. in the 200 block of North Broad Street and First Avenue.

Officers found a vehicle that had stopped against a residence.

They found the driver inside the vehicle dead.

The residence was not damaged. Police are still investigating the shooting and have not released any more information.