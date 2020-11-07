x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

crime

Person found dead inside vehicle in shooting in Suffolk

A driver was found inside a vehicle near the 200 block of North Broad Street and First Avenue. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Blurred photo of emergency vehicle in the road.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police is investigating a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.

Dispatch received a call of shots fired around 2:44 a.m. in the 200 block of North Broad Street and First Avenue.

Officers found a vehicle that had stopped against a residence.

They found the driver inside the vehicle dead.

The residence was not damaged. Police are still investigating the shooting and have not released any more information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an online tip at www.p3tips.com.

RELATED: Update: Suffolk man arrested after man shot multiple times near Virginia Beach Oceanfront

RELATED: Man sentenced to 30 years for shooting boyfriend at Great Dismal Swamp

RELATED: Suffolk Police still searching for gunman in May shooting