Two people seriously injured in shooting incident on I-664 in Newport News; Virginia State Police investigating

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two people were seriously injured Wednesday evening in a shooting incident on I-664 in Newport News.
According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, they received a call shortly before 6:30 reporting a vehicle crash that had occurred on Interstate 664 southbound at exit 5/39th Street.
When they got on scene, they discovered two people - the driver and a passenger in the vehicle - who had been severely injured.
The spokesperson said this was a shooting incident, but didn't specify whether the two people had actually been injured by gunshots or if their injuries were a result of the crash.
All southbound lanes of I-664 were closed and traffic was being diverted as police investigate
