x
Two people seriously injured in shooting incident on I-664 in Newport News; Virginia State Police investigating

Virginia State Police received a call shortly before 6:30 reporting a vehicle crash that had occurred on Interstate 664 southbound at exit 5/39th Street.
Credit: VDOT

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two people were seriously injured Wednesday evening in a shooting incident on I-664 in Newport News.

According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, they received a call shortly before 6:30 reporting a vehicle crash that had occurred on Interstate 664 southbound at exit 5/39th Street. 

When they got on scene, they discovered two people - the driver and a passenger in the vehicle - who had been severely injured. 

The spokesperson said this was a shooting incident, but didn't specify whether the two people had actually been injured by gunshots or if their injuries were a result of the crash.  

All southbound lanes of I-664 were closed and traffic was being diverted as police investigate

This is a developing story. Check back here on 13newsnow.com and on our next show on 13News Now for any developments.

US Marshals Service looks for woman charged with murder of 10-year-old boy in Franklin

