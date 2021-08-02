Two people shot in building that houses Social Security Administration office in Norfolk

Police said two people were hit in the shooting on Lake Herbert Drive in Lake Taylor. Officers said they believe one of those people was the shooter.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police were looking into a shooting that took place in Lake Taylor Monday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. at 5850 Lake Herbert Dr. which houses the Social Security Administration office as well as Disability Determination services.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the Norfolk Police Department tweeted that two people had been shot and that one of those people might have been the shooter. The tweet did not say how serious those gunshot injuries were.

Norfolk police said it was not looking for any other suspects.

At 5:20 p.m., Allison Bazzle, a 13News Now reporter on the scene, said a bomb squad truck had pulled up to the investigation. Norfolk Police say that federal agencies are also assisting in the investigation.

Social Security administration hearings are held at the building, and there is also a spot for disability determinations. During the pandemic, it's mostly been used as a call service center and is generally closed to the public.

Police ask that if anyone has any information connected to Monday's shooting, to call 1-888-562-5887 or submit a tip online at p3tips.com/1126.