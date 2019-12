HAMPTON, Va. — A shooting on West Pembroke Avenue in Hampton landed two people in the hospital Monday night.

Dispatchers got a call about shots being fired in the 2100 block of West Pembroke Avenue just after 9:20 p.m.

First responders arrived to find two people who had been shot, one of whom suffered serious injuries.

No other details have been released at this time, including suspect information or the moments that led up to the shooting.