Two people shot, one fatally, Sunday morning in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — One person is dead and another injured after they were both shot Sunday morning in Norfolk.

The incident was reported to police at around 6 a.m. and happened near the intersection of Church Street and E. 29th Street.

A spokesperson for the Norfolk Police Department reported the shooting but has not released any details about the victims or the circumstances.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887, or they can submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smartphone on the P3TIPS APP.