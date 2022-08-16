x
Crime

Two people shot in Portsmouth, police say

At this time, police haven't confirmed whether or not the two shootings are connected.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Tuesday morning. 

According to police, both incidents happened at 12:36 a.m. At this time, they haven't confirmed whether or not the two shootings are connected. 

At that time, a 17-year-old walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police. He's expected to be okay. 

Another man was also found on the 700 block of Broad Street with a gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, and his name hasn't been released yet. 

These are ongoing investigations. 

