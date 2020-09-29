Two people stabbed, one also shot, at Newport News' Guenevere Court

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police department is investigating a Monday night double-stabbing from the first block of Guenevere Court, where one victim was also shot.
For both of the victims, their wounds were considered non-life-threatening.
A statement from police said they were called to the scene ten minutes before midnight. When they got there, first responders worked quickly to transport the two victims to a local hospital.
Police said a third man was taken into custody related to the situation, but no charges have been announced against him.
To share a tip about the case, call the anonymous crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.