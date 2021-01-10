Two separate shootings in Portsmouth leave one dead, two injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from October 1, 2021.
Two separate shootings happened in Portsmouth in the late hours of October 1 and left one dead and two injured.
The shootings happened minutes apart and both incidents were roughly within a mile of each other.
The first shooting happened near the 200 block of Dale Drive around 10:52 p.m., according to Portsmouth police.
When they arrived, they found a male suffering from a serious gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His name and condition are not known at this time.
Five minutes later, police received a call at 10:57 p.m. that there had been a shooting near the 1800 block of South Street involving two boys.
One boy died from his injuries, and the other was transported to a local hospital. Their identities have not been released at this time.
If you have information that can assist police in their investigations of these shootings, call the Portsmouth Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536 or submit a tip through the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
This story will be updated.