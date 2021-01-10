Two separate shootings in Portsmouth leave one dead, two injured

The shootings happened five minutes apart and both incidents were roughly within a mile of each other.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from October 1, 2021.

Two separate shootings happened in Portsmouth in the late hours of October 1 and left one dead and two injured.

The first shooting happened near the 200 block of Dale Drive around 10:52 p.m., according to Portsmouth police.

When they arrived, they found a male suffering from a serious gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His name and condition are not known at this time.

The PPD is Investigating an incident near the 200 block of Dale Drive at 10:52 p.m. One male suffered a serious gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. More to follow when information is available. pic.twitter.com/ZATruUTT9L — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) October 2, 2021

Five minutes later, police received a call at 10:57 p.m. that there had been a shooting near the 1800 block of South Street involving two boys.

One boy died from his injuries, and the other was transported to a local hospital. Their identities have not been released at this time.

The PPD is Investigating an incident near the 1800 block of South Street at 10:57 p.m. There are two victims, both juvenile males. One was transported to a hospital for treatment. The other suffered a fatal gunshot wound. More to follow when information is available. pic.twitter.com/B8hRsGnRML — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) October 2, 2021

If you have information that can assist police in their investigations of these shootings, call the Portsmouth Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536 or submit a tip through the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.