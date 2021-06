An emergency dispatch supervisor said the shooting happened in the 1500 block of E. Brambleton Ave., between Marshall and Park avenues.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police were in a parking lot outside of a barbershop Friday after two people were shot in the parking lot.

An emergency dispatch supervisor said the shooting happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of E. Brambleton Ave. That's between Marshall and Park avenues.