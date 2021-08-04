Two shot on Greenleaf Drive in Norfolk; one man suffering life-threatening injuries

The shooting happened very close to Campostella Road. A tweet from the department said one man's injuries were considered life-threatening.

NORFOLK, Va. — Two men are hurt after someone shot them on Greenleaf Drive in Norfolk.

The Norfolk Police Department said the shooting happened in the 1700 block of that road just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. That's in the Oakleaf Forest area of the city, very close to Campostella Road.

When rescue teams got to the scene, they took the victims to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

There wasn't any suspect information to share, initially.

If you know anything that could help police find the shooter, please call the area Crime Line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.