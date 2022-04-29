Norfolk shooting victims found in 7-Eleven parking lot, urgent care center; 3 arrested

NORFOLK, Va. — Three people are facing charges following a double shooting in Norfolk on Thursday evening, Norfolk police said.
Officers said they were called to the parking lot of 7-Eleven on 3644 Sewells Point Road around 7 p.m. They arrived to find a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Investigators later learned of a second man who had been shot, who was at the Velocity Urgent Care on 1326 E. Little Creek Road. Both men were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.
Police believe the two incidents are related, and on Friday, said they had arrested three people:
- Jamaica J. Sumner, 43, of Norfolk, is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Jessica Davis, 33, of Norfolk, is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm
- Rishawn D. Pender, 36, of Norfolk, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The shootings remain under investigation. If you have any information that may help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.