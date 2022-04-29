Norfolk shooting victims found in 7-Eleven parking lot, urgent care center; 3 arrested

One victim was found in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven, while another was located at an urgent care clinic. Police believe the two shootings are related.

NORFOLK, Va. — Three people are facing charges following a double shooting in Norfolk on Thursday evening, Norfolk police said.

Officers said they were called to the parking lot of 7-Eleven on 3644 Sewells Point Road around 7 p.m. They arrived to find a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators later learned of a second man who had been shot, who was at the Velocity Urgent Care on 1326 E. Little Creek Road. Both men were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

Police believe the two incidents are related, and on Friday, said they had arrested three people:

Jamaica J. Sumner, 43, of Norfolk, is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Jessica Davis, 33, of Norfolk, is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm

Rishawn D. Pender, 36, of Norfolk, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.