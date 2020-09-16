Two teenagers charged in shooting death of 17-year-old girl at Norfolk playground

A 16-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy were charged after the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl at the Pollard Street Playground in Lindenwood.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police have arrested and charged two teenagers in connection to a shooting at a playground where a 17-year-old girl died.

On Tuesday, officers were sent to the 900 block of Pollard Street around 4:50 p.m. after learning someone had been shot there.

They found a teenage girl who had been shot. She died at the Pollard Street Playground.

By that evening, police said they'd taken a suspect into custody.

On Wednesday, Norfolk police say they charged a 16-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy in connection to the teen's death.

The 16-year-old was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm during a felony. The 13-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile and concealing evidence.