Two teenagers shot in Hampton

Police said one of the boys, 17, sustained non-life-threatening injuries while the other, 19, initially sustained a life-threating injury that was later stabilized.
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that injured two teenagers in Hampton Sunday night.

The shooting took place near the intersection of of Hardy Cash Drive and Magruder Boulevard around 9:20 p.m.

Police said the two male teenagers, ages 17 and 19, were traveling in a vehicle near the intersection when they were shot. 

The 17-year-old was not seriously injured, and the 19-year-old was stabilized at a hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the circumstances and motives of the crime, and have no suspect information as of yet.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.

