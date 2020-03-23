Two teenagers shot in Hampton

Police said one of the boys, 17, sustained non-life-threatening injuries while the other, 19, initially sustained a life-threating injury that was later stabilized.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that injured two teenagers in Hampton Sunday night.

The shooting took place near the intersection of of Hardy Cash Drive and Magruder Boulevard around 9:20 p.m.

Police said the two male teenagers, ages 17 and 19, were traveling in a vehicle near the intersection when they were shot.

The 17-year-old was not seriously injured, and the 19-year-old was stabilized at a hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the circumstances and motives of the crime, and have no suspect information as of yet.