NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are working to learn more about a shooting that landed two teenagers in the hospital, one of whom had serious injuries.

Police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Cary Avenue around 2 p.m. Wednesday to respond to a shooting call.

Investigators later learned that two teens were involved in the incident and were rushed to the hospital.

One teenager suffered serious injuries. No other details have been released at this time, including the ages of the victims and the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

© 2018 WVEC