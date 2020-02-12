Two women charged with murder, abduction of Norfolk teen Asia Cowell

Both women were charged with first-degree murder. Police haven't released the identity of one of the women since she was a juvenile at the time of murder.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police have charged with the murder of a Norfolk teenager who went missing and was found dead in September.

Asia Cowell, 17, went missing out of Norfolk on Sept. 7. Her body was found in a woodline off Warwick Boulevard in Newport News on Sept. 23.

Police launched a homicide investigation and worked over the last few months to track down who was responsible for Asia's death. They arrested one woman on Wednesday and secured warrants against another.

Crystal Ashley Rudy Albritton, 30, was arrested at Newport News Police Headquarters on Wednesday, Dec. 2. She was charged with:

First-Degree Murder

Abduction by Force

Use of a Firearm in the commission of a Felony

Criminal Solicitation

Conspiracy to Commit Felony

Authorities have taken out warrants against an 18-year-old woman who faces the same charges as Albritton, except for criminal solicitation. Police aren't releasing her identity since she was a minor at the time of Cowell's disappearance and death.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew and Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone released statements on the case following the arrests:

“I am proud of the work our detectives have done to bring some closure to Ms. Cowell’s family. They have worked tirelessly alongside Norfolk Police detectives to exhaust all leads and find those responsible. Thank you to Chief Boone with Norfolk Police and our partners at the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for their assistance in this investigation,” stated Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.