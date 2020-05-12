Two women hospitalized following stabbing in Virginia Beach

The incident happened on Elon Court shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are investigating after two women were injured in a reported domestic assault incident in Virginia Beach on Friday.

Police say they were called to the 2200 block of Elon Court shortly before 6 p.m. Officers arrived where they found two adult women with minor injuries. One of the women had suffered from a non-life-threatening stab wound.

Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are continuing their investigation and there's no word on any possible charges at this time.