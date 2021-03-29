Two women shot at Norfolk Wawa

A spokesperson for the Norfolk Police Department said the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. at 3360 E. Princess Anne Road. Both women were expected to be okay.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police said two women were shot at a Norfolk Wawa in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for the Norfolk Police Department said the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. at 3360 E. Princess Anne Road.

A Monday afternoon release about the crime confirmed that both victims were expected to recover from their injuries. Their names weren't shared.

Responders took both victims to the hospital so doctors could treat their wounds.

In Monday's release about the shooting, police didn't include any details about possible suspects.