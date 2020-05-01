HAMPTON, Va. — Police are trying to find whoever's responsible for shooting two women in Hampton early Sunday morning.

Investigators believe both victims were shot in the 800 block of Berkshire Terrace. Both women were sitting in a car when someone walked up and opened fire.

They tried driving away but ended up crashing into a home on Northampton Drive. The home was deemed unsafe for occupancy after the crash.

Officers were sent to the home to check on the crash and found the driver, a 30-year-old woman, suffering from serious, but non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Dispatchers received a call about the other victim, a 41-year-old woman who walked into a nearby hospital with another non-life threatening injury.

Police are still working to determine the motive and circumstances of this shooting. No other details have been released, including suspect information.

