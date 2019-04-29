HAMPTON, Va. — Tuesday marks two years since Keir and Chloe Johnson disappeared.

The mom and her eight-month-old baby vanished in Hampton on April 30, 2017. Keir had plans to take her daughter to Buckroe Beach that day.

Detectives found her car in Newport News one week later.

The family has been desperate for answers since.

Last year, police said they have been working with federal investigators on the case and that 5,000 hours of investigation have been logged.

The Newport News Police Foundation is putting up a $25,000 reward in the hope that someone will come forward with information. Last January, Smithfield Foods added an additional $10,000 to the reward fund.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Keir and Chloe call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.