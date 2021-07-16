Woman convicted of abducting Newport News infant

3-month-old Jiraiya Cherry was taken from his Newport News home back in February. An Amber Alert was issued, and he was later found safe in Chesterfield County.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A Richmond-area woman has been found guilty of abducting a baby from a Newport News home earlier this year.

Tykirah Reid was convicted Friday of abduction and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

3-month-old Jiraiya Cherry was taken from his Newport News home back in February. An Amber Alert was issued, and he was later found safe in Chesterfield County.

Reid admitted to creating a fake profile to get a job babysitting the little boy. Reid’s mother and sister had previously said the charges are a “misunderstanding.”

The judge ordered a pre-sentencing report for October 15.