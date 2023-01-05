Ex-sailor sentenced to 15 years in prison for Virginia Beach homicide

In January, 27-year-old Tyler Jenkins pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his wife's boyfriend, 28-year-old Timothy Talley, who was also a sailor.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A judge in Virginia Beach has sentenced a Navy sailor to 15 years behind bars for a deadly shooting last year.

Jenkins' wife testified that prior to the shooting, she and Jenkins agreed to divorce. She said she wanted to date other people and encouraged him to do the same.

Though both lived in the same apartment on Crystalline Place, she said they lived separate lives, slept in separate rooms, and dated other people.