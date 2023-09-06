5th suspect sought in murder of Richmond woman found dead in York County

Donnisha Goodman is known to frequent hotels in the Portsmouth area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are searching for a fifth suspect in connection to the murder of a Richmond woman whose body was found in York County last month.

Donnisha Goodman, 27, is wanted for second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a felony. She is known to frequent hotels in Portsmouth and should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

Investigators think Goodman could be involved in the kidnapping and murder of Ty'osha Mitchell. A jogger found the 25-year-old dead on the side of the road in York County on May 6.

Deputies say someone kidnapped Mitchell from Richmond before shooting her multiple times on Old Williamsburg Road. York-Poquoson Sheriff Ron Montgomery said the motive is believed to be gang-related.

Four other suspects are already in custody in this case.