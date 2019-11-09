NORFOLK, Va. — A man has pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of a Norfolk man in September of 2018.
On the morning of September 30, 23-year-old Christopher DeShawn Martin was shot in the Bayview section of the city. He died at the scene.
Police arrested and charged 21-year-old Tyquan Shakir Winslow with Martin's death.
On Wednesday, Winslow pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of shooting in the commission of a felony.
Winslow is scheduled to be sentenced on November 22.
