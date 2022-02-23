2 men arrested for allegedly entering unlocked vehicles near JEB Little Creek

The Virginia Beach Police Department said officers responded to a report of several men tampering with unoccupied vehicles on Kimball Circle.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is about 2021 crime data in Virginia Beach. It aired on Jan. 25, 2022.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said two men were arrested for allegedly entering unlocked vehicles near JEB Little Creek on Wednesday.

Around 2:45 a.m., police officers responded to the 2100 block of Kimball Circle to investigate reports of several men tampering with unoccupied vehicles.

Officers found several suspects on Pier Point Place. After briefly running from the police, two of the suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Norfolk resident Adrian Gayton, 19, was charged with several counts of Tampering with a Motor Vehicle. Portsmouth resident Chyheem Vaughn, 19, was also charged with several counts of Tampering with a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Burglarious Tools.

During a search of the area, officers found over 40 vehicles that were entered, spanning Kimball Circle, Pier Point Place, Mile Course Walk and Staples Mill Lane.

A stolen firearm was also recovered in the area where the suspects were initially seen by officers.