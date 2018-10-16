Hampton Police has arrested Dontaye Lamont McDaniel in connection with a shooting that occurred on October 12.

McDaniel, 28, of Hampton, turned himself into police on Oct. 17. McDaniel has been charged with one count of malicious wounding, one count of shooting in public causing injury, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Oct. 12, Public Safety Communications received a 911 call about a shooting in the 100 block of Golden Gate Drive around 7 p.m. There, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

After investigating, officers learned that the victim was in the 100 block of Golden Gate Drive when he was involved in an argument with McDaniel. The suspect, McDaniel, pulled out a gun and shot at the victim.

The victim ran to the 2000 block of Nickerson Boulevard for safety. Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue took the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

McDaniel remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

