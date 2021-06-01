x
US Attorney for Eastern Virginia vows 'any support' to search for, arrest Capitol rioters

"This is despicable, a travesty, and the darkest day since 9/11," wrote G. Zachary Terwilliger.
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

NORFOLK, Va. — US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, G. Zachary Terwilliger, tweeted Wednesday that he had offered "any support in terms of search and arrest warrants" for Trump supporters who broke into the US Capitol that day.

"This is despicable, a travesty, and the darkest day since 9/11," he wrote.

He was "saying goodbye to Team EDVA" as the protests in Washington escalated.

Terwilliger is known for taking on cases related to the opioid crisis, firearms trafficking, fraud and gang-related crimes.

